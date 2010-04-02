A bump in the car park at Craven Park

This afternoon I ventured to Craven Park, the home of Hull Kingston Rovers Rugby League Football Club. Good Friday is the traditional day for a derby between Rovers and Hull FC. As a black and white, I am pleased to report Rovers were beaten, 18-14. Thankfully, at the end of the game I returned to my car, found it undamaged and joined a rather long queue to leave the ground.
Unfortunately for someone else, they returned to their car to see someone had reversed into it. I hate it when that happens, don’t you? But who could be the culprit?
A friend of Cllr John Fareham, the leader of the Conservative Group on Hull City Council, sent him this story:
The players were coming out and getting into their cars to go home before we got out!One laugh (and cause of frustration) was that John Prescott was parked just behind Rob's car (who gave us a lift, today) - Rob was blocking him in so JP backed the jag - into the car behind him but he didn't bother about that!! - into a space and then shot off round the back of all the queuing cars. We assumed the one or two remaining stewards stopped other cars to let him out!!
So there we have it. The former Deputy Prime Minister backed into another car and didn’t stop, and didn’t leave his details and was then given priority as he exited the ground. Cllr Fareham has written to Hull Kingston Rovers about this matter. Hopefully Mr Prescott will be brought to justice.
UPDATE: Apparently, there was no real damage done to the car, but John Prescott was off like a bat out of hell. Even so, he should still have arranged for his details to be passed on to the owner of the car he bumped. There may be some damage no-one noticed after an initial inspection. Poor show, JP.
2 comments:
I've invited comments from Two Jags on Twitter.
Strangely he never replies to my tweets, so don't hold your breath.
Andrew if you don't mind I'll be nicking this one for mine, I'll link to you of course ;-)
Cheers
Olly
Post a Comment