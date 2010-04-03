Double-standards Mandelson?

Lord Mandelson has had a pop at Bob Diamond, the head of Barclays Investment Bank, describing him as the unacceptable face of banking.
Many would describe Peter Mandelson as the unacceptable face of politics, but leaving this aside, why has his lordship singled out Mr Diamond? Barclays didn’t receive handouts of our cash a year and a half ago. If the report from BBC News is accurate, he also didn’t receive a bonus in 2008 or 2009.
If Mr Diamond had been working for a state-run bank, then I would have criticised his pay packet, as this money should have been going back to the taxpayer. All Mandelson is trying to do is divert attention away from the government’s woes, and score some brownie points with the voters by attacking greedy bankers.
His lordship is one of the most greedy, egotistical politicians we have seen in Britain. Pot calling the kettle black?
I heard that Mandelson had once declared that Labour were "completely comfortable with being filthy rich". When it suits them.
Could we stop refering to this creepy bugger as "Lord"? That may be the official position, as Peter swans around looking gorgeous in his red robes, but most of us see him as rather lower than a snake's arse.
