John Prescott accused of ‘click fraud’

Last week I reported how the former deputy prime minister, John Prescott, reversed in to a car and then drove off. Now he’s in the news again for all the wrong reasons.
Today he has been accused of ‘click fraud.’ This is being reported by BBC News.
In a post on his Twitter page on 6 April, Mr Prescott wrote: "Click here http://bit.ly/RinseCashcroft then click on Labour Have Failed = 50p out of the Tories warchest. Let's do this! #ukelection."
What the public wants in this election is an intelligent debate on the major issues affecting our country. John Prescott wants to bring everything down to the lowest common denominator, and indulge in silly, childish politics. There are some things in life that never change.
1 comment:
Lovin the picture :-)
Post a Comment