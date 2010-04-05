Johnson Beharry, V.C., snubs the PM

I know through my work how underequipped members of the armed forces have been during the last few years. Lately, when any general retires, we hear the same story. There are so many people repeating the same story, it has to be true. A Royal Marine told me a couple of years ago the British had a reputation of being scroungers. They had not option. They didn’t have the proper kit they needed, and the Americans did.
For Victoria Cross holder, Johnson Beharry, to snub the prime minister in the way he did shows how the trust between our men and women in uniform and the government has eroded. Mr Beharry is not the first to publicly criticise the PM. He is joining a long list of disaffected people who are angry they have been sent to war without essential equipment.
Whatever the outcome of the general election, one thing is for certain. No government should ever send our troops to war without doing everything it can to ensure their safety. Our troops know when they sign on the dotted line there is the potential of fighting in volatile situations. They also know they have no other choice but to follow the orders they are given. A government that takes advantage of this by fighting wars ‘on the cheap’ deserves everything it gets. It seems as if the chickens are coming home to roost on this subject, and rightly so.
