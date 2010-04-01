At the beginning of March I was in London for a meeting with Matthew Elliott, chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance. This was a follow-up meeting after our meet-up over Christmas.
I am now a part-time employee of the TPA, building on my voluntary role in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire. As a result of this, my blogging has been confined to writing for the Hull & East Riding TPA blog. Those posts are now being published on the main TPA website.
I will still be writing here from time to time, and will endeavour to increase the frequency when the general election campaign formally gets under way. As yet, I have not decided whether to continue with this blog after the election.
2 comments:
Aways good to keep a "non work" blog. Keep it going :-)
Thanks, Carl. I agree with you. I don't know how much time I will have to devote to it though. I only managed one post in March and that was a link to the TPA blog!
