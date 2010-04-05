The official fight is about to begin

Are you getting excited? In the Red Corner, we have Gordon Brown, once described as the clunking fist. Things went well for him at first, and seemed to be landing a few killer blows, but he bottled it in the ‘Inheritance Tax’ fight, and everything went south. He eventually decided to get a new coach in Peter ‘Bruiser’ Mandelson, but will Lord Mandy desert his charge, even if he wins the fight and mentor a new protégé?
In the Blue Corner, we have David Cameron. His footwork is rather nifty, and like a previous champion, Tony ‘Teflon’ Blair, he talks a good fight, and lands a few blows, but has he got what it takes to win the heavyweight championship? His main backer, Lord ‘Offshore’ Ashcroft hasn’t helped him in the popularity stakes, and some of his team are not helping him get fighting fit. George ‘Lightweight’ Osborne is struggling to help his man in the heavyweight competition.
There is another pretender to the crown, and if neither of them can manage a knock-out on May 6, Nick ‘King Maker’ Clegg will be there as one of the judges deciding the competition on points. Alongside him is Vince ‘The Sage’ Cable. He’s a wily old bird who will ensure the King Maker makes the right decision.
Unfortunately, this fight is predicted to be dirty, and expect some low punches along the way, but those who predicted Cameron would be the easy winner a few months ago, are now not so sure. Brown may not land a killer blow, but he could do enough to see off his rival and Clegg and Cable could hand him victory.
