What now for South Africa after Terreblanche?

Eugene Terreblanche was a nasty thug. He was determined to keep South Africa a white supremacist state at all costs. He didn’t give a jot for anyone who wasn’t white, but his murder raises concerns about the future of South Africa.
Is is estimated more than 3000 white farmers have been killed since the end of apartheid in 1994. South Africa’s political leadership has failed to address this problem, and has brushed it under the carpet. For more than a decade commentators have said the country is a tinderbox ready to be set on fire. We are still waiting for this bloodshed to happen, and hope it will not, but unless South Africa has leadership, the inevitable will happen. President Jacob Zuma is incapable of leading. He is completely out of his depth, and his country needs someone strong who will come down hard on anyone – black or white – who wants to return to the days of violence and mass murder.
The Football World Cup is only two months away. I have never thought South Africa was an appropriate host nation. I have always thought the country had too many problems that were not going away. I fear for the safety of football supporters attending the tournament who I don’t believe will be safe. If there is a return to murder and violence after the killing of Terreblance, it is doubtful whether the World Cup will even take place. For everyone’s sake, I hope there will be peace and stability.
2 comments:
Prospective visitors considering to travel to South Africa for the World Cup 2010, should not see this incident, however terrible, as baring any relation whatsoever to their safety. It is an isolated and personal incident that has nothing to do with the fact that he is a farmer. South Africa has hosted many international events and recently two sporting events; the Indian Premier Cricket league and the Confederation cup without any incident of crime to any visitor.
The world should be assured that we will not only host a successful World Cup but that every precaution is being taken to ensure visitor safety throughout the tournament.
Whilst crime statistics in South Africa are high, tourists should be aware that most incidents of crime are perpetrated by people who are known to the victim.
The Design and Bed of Our Penal Colony [Today's News Poem, April 4, 2010]
http://toylit.blogspot.com/2010/04/design-and-bed-of-our-penal-colony.html
“There have been more than 3,000 murders of Afrikaner farmers in remote homesteads like this since the end of apartheid 16 years ago.”
--BBC, 18:58 GMT, Sunday, 4 April 2010 19:58 UK
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/8602967.stm
“With an attitude of respect and concern for other beings, we can create an atmosphere of happiness, real harmony and real brotherhood.”
--The Dalai Lama, Twitter, about 12 hours ago via web as of 2:38pm PST
White power sleeps and never dies,
It simply make a compromise.
To pause the never-ending war.
The other races seek to score
In turn. The tribal instinct stays,
For human beings will never stray
Too far from those they think as kin.
The eye, it lies. They think the skin
Has deeper bonds than blood they share.
The science (if you must compare)
Confirms that which one ought expect
To hear from self when ones reflects
On totems; such as anger, rage.
Unless one seeks to self-engage
And not excuse the whim or gene
With reason—with our great machines—
Unless we make an atmosphere
Of harmony, we make the gears
Of something that will evermore
Both dig and fill the earth it scores.
http://toylit.blogspot.com
Post a Comment