All in the national interest?

“We are seeking a deal with [insert political party of your choice] in the national interest.”
How many times have we hear that over the last few days? Everything is in the national interest. No doubt the Liberal Democrats will tell us opening talks with Labour is in the national interest too, but it is more in the interests of the Liberal Democrats, rather than the rest of us.
Can we get one thing straight? Although none of political parties secured enough seats to form a majority government, and all parties failed to convince voters they deserved a clear mandate, there wasn’t a single person in Britain who cast a vote for a hung parliament. We don’t know how our fellow citizens are going to vote, but we do know they will cast their vote for a variety of different reasons. What the public does want is a new government formed that is going to get a grip with the dire financial problems this country faces.
Think about how many parties will be involved in a Lib/Lab coalition. Along with Labour and the Lib Dems, there will be the Scottish and Welsh Nationalists, the SDLP, and anyone else they can muster. It will only take one party to pull out of the coalition for the government to fall like a deck of cards. Stable government? Hardly.
If the LibDems truly want to act in the national interest, then stop this stupidity with Labour. Propping up a party the voters have clearly rejected, with the prospect of yet another unelected prime minister in September, is clearly wrong. A formal coalition between Conservatives and the LibDems will not work either, and I think the Conservatives can go it alone. When you remove the votes of the Speaker, his deputies and Sinn Fein (who don’t sit in the Commons, as they refuse to swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen), Cameron could seek support on a vote by vote basis. Therefore Clegg should have a confidence and supply agreement with Cameron, and allow a new government to be formed. It won’t last long and we will all be back to the polling booths in the Autumn, but at least we will move on from the current impasse
1 comment:
Which national interest, English or Scottish?
That is the dilemma.
