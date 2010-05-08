The Conservative Party was not radical and it lost

I hate to tell you I told you so, but I told you so. I said the only way the Conservatives would win a working majority in the House of Commons was for them to be radical. They weren’t, and now we have a hung parliament.
As I write, deals are being hatched. Tomorrow, the horse trading will start in earnest and the voters will definitely not get what they voted for. Despite all the frantic deals, agreements made will collapse like a deck of cards, and then an election will have to be called. Some commentators say we will all be visiting the polling booths within twelve months. I’m confident the next general election will be in the autumn.
There is a cost to the nation whilst this uncertainty is played out. The markets will not have confidence in the government. There could be a run on the pound. Billions are likely to be wiped of the value of shares. It will be difficult for the government to borrow more cash at a good interest rate. Britain will be heading down a Grecian road, marked cul-de-sac. Meanwhile, in a manner Nero would be proud of, our politicians will not tackle government debt, and will fiddle whilst the UK burns.
The voters are not happy with any of the parties, and have voted accordingly. With an unpopular prime minister, and the government finances in an appalling state, I think it is fair to say the Conservative Party has succeeded in snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Lot of blame and name calling going on, particularly aimed at UKIP voters. But Team Cameron could easily have resolved that one, instead they chose to ignore the EU.
But the voters of England have overwhelmingly endorsed the Conservative Party!!
The problem is with the other part of the union - so when will the Tories accept that their support is only in England and stop pandering to the fringes???
Even with such comments as 'sour little Enlanders' thrown at supporters of an English Parliament, and 'there's a lot of Scottish blood in these veins' by your leader it was the English that solidly endorsed your party.
The problem is now going to be 'are you going to deliver what the majority of the English people want, and that is an English Parliament?' (68% at the last poll - remind me again how many voted for the establishment of a Welsh Assemby.)
If not, I think you might see your support melt away like snow in summer, and the frustrated English turn to an England first party like the English Democrats.
And 'radical' or not - you will have lost everything.
Your ball - Your court.
I disagree with you, Andrew, because it was only down to David Cameron that I switched back to voting Conservative after many years. This was the same viewpoint of many of my acquaintances where I live. This is a Devon constituency which changed its allegiance to conservative after being held by the Lib Dems with a majority of over 3,000.
If we thought we had been voting for one of the "old type" conservatives instead of for David Cameron,Newton Abbot would still be held by the Lib Dems.
It must be difficult to realise that because we are so far away form the metropolis that we do not think seriously about the political situation.
Incidentally, it was Mrs Thatcher who turned my allegiance away from the tories and it has now only just returned.
Thanks for the comments. I am not a member of the Conservative Party, and therefore write as a conservative with a small 'c'.
The Big Society idea was radical, but why wasn't the policy announced months in advance of an election? Instead, it looked like a policy hastily devised.
Being radical doesn't mean adopting policies of the hard right. It means coming up with policies that are distinctly different from the other parties. The Conservatives were frightened they would lose this election, and pandered too much to the centre ground. They were not honest with the public regarding the necessary cuts in public spending that needs to take place.
Either way, do any of you think an agreement between the LibDems and the Tories is going to last?
It was a train wreck waiting to happen.
I have to say this is just the beginning.
We are heading for Life on Mars rather than Ashes to Ashes if you see what I mean.
Last Thursday was just the opening skirmish.
I have sympathy with your point. I think we are at a trasitin as the public wakes up to the fact that the boom they have been living in was finaced by debt and it must be paid back.
Conservative ideas are just about to get very acceptable again. The problem was that the May 2010 election was just at the border between the public desire for delusion and its decision to wake up.
Only 16k votes made the difference. I'm afraid UKIP do have to accept responsibility for their decisions, just as everyone else has to.
A LibCon pact isn't wonderful, but its the corner we've been painted into.
