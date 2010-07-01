Banning the burkha is wrong

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is supposed to be a liberal democracy. We are supposed to be tolerant of other people’s views and lifestyle choices. We live and let live. Despite over a decade of the intrusive state, Britain is still a great place to live.
Tory MP, Philip Hollobone, may be acting with the best of intentions in his bid to ban the burkha, but if he has his way, it will send a message out that Britain is less tolerant than it is now.
Personally, I am not bothered in the least if a woman chooses to dress like this. It is up to her. It may exclude her from the rest of society and there is no doubt no-one will stop her in the street and pass the time of day with her, but once again, this is her choice.
What Mr Hollobone is trying to do is legislate for integration. It doesn’t work. Forcing someone to do something against their will only alienates them further. If someone tells me to do something I feel is unfair, I dig my heels in. I am sure you do the same.
I am sure this bill doesn’t stand a chance of becoming law. We are a free society and we are entitled to dress in any way we see fit, as long as it doesn’t promote violence against our fellow citizens and we are not guilty of exposure. Long may it continue.
7 comments:
It would help ifAndrew Allison, would be Burka wearers, and Islamoenthusiasts went and enjoyed what they claim to be Nirvana, namely, live in a fully Islamic country. But of course they don’t, because they know Islamo culture is not up to much (a big change from the Islamic world of around 500 to 1,200 AD, of course).
The beauty of keeping cultures relatively separate is that there is a choice. And it is basic economics that people are better off in their own estimation when they have choice.
In a hundred years time the world’s cultures will have merged. The world will have become monocultural. Ops, now that’s a naughty word. We’re supposed to favour multiculturalism, on pain of being arrested by the Ministry of Thought Control.
Fully agree. I remember when hoodies were banned in some places.....I went out and bought some more after that
You misunderstand me. All I'm saying is we have a right to freedom of expression and thought. That should never change. We are a welcoming, tolerant people, and as much as I know keeping cultures separate is self-defeating, I also know you cannot legislate to integrate.
BTW, was over your way yesterday; Bempton Cliffs then Bridlington. Had a fabulous day.
Good call, Andrew. This man should not call himself a Conservative. The supposed party of individual freedom should never legislate to curb individual freedoms for the sake of a narrow perception of the "common good". They should leave that sort of thing to the socialists.
All of which fails to address the question of integration into our society.
It's a quite debatable point in the context of what radical Islam is trying to do. On the other hand, it plays into the hands of the politicians.
