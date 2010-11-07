We need to restore a work ethic in Britain

I am something of a workaholic. I enjoy work, and enjoy having a purpose in my life. I enjoy my time off too, and spending time with my family. When I am not working I know I have earned the right to relax.
It has been reported Iain Duncan Smith is about to import a scheme from the United States, requiring those who are unemployed to do a month’s unpaid work in order to keep on receiving benefits.
There’s been the usual cries of outrage from some politicians, but surely this has to be the right thing to do. Too many people in Britain haven’t done a day’s work for many years. They are stuck in a rut, and the habit of working has evaporated, if it was ever there in the first place.
Voluntary organisations and charities would benefit greatly from additional help, and those who are claiming benefits would be contributing to their communities. Surely this is not too much to ask?
We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to change our benefits culture. We have a chance to bring down our huge benefits bill, which in turn will create a low tax culture. This will drive our economy forward, and assist in bringing the prosperity we all want.
There have been too many scare stories predicting the disasters that will befall us as a result of the government’s spending review. Although there will be job losses in the public sector, and a knock-on effect in the private sector, by restoring confidence in the British economy, the same people who forecast the job losses, predict 1.5 million jobs will be created in the next four years. This final statistic is regularly omitted.
We need to get those who can work, back to work. We need to restore a work ethic, and getting the unemployed to volunteer their time in order to receive benefits is one way we can do this.
1 comment:
We need to get out of the EU first, then get to work on all sorts of things, including work ethic.
Post a Comment